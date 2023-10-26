Azerbaijani judokas to compete in Abu Dhabi World Championships Kata 2023 for first time

Azerbaijani judokas will contest medals for the first time at the World Kata Championships 2023 to be held in Abu Dhabi, the UAE on October 28-29, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan`s hopes will be pinned on Malik Allahverdiyev, Ismayil Rzayev, Rafig Najafov, Samir Ismayilov, Ibrahim Aslanov and Amrah Ahmadov, who join the Nage-no-kata and Katame-no-kata disciplines.

The championships will bring together about 300 judokas from 35 countries.

