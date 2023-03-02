Azerbaijani, Kuwait FMs hold meeting, discuss bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his Kuwaiti colleague Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, visiting the country, within the framework of the Summit of Non-Aligned Movement Contact (NAM) Group on fighting against COVID-19, News.az reports via the Foreign Ministry.

According to the ministry, during the meeting, the parties discussed the bilateral agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kuwait, as well as issues of interaction on multilateral platforms.

