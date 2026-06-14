Zelenskyy not in Trump G7 meeting list as war continues

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United States President Donald Trump is not scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the G7 summit in Evian in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region from June 15 to 17, according to a senior administration official.

Trump will instead participate in a G7 working session with Zelenskyy in France on Tuesday and is expected to hold bilateral talks with leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and India, News.Az reports, citing The Guardian.

The official said Russian advances in Ukraine have “more or less stopped” and added that the United States wants the war to end as quickly as possible.

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Meanwhile, local officials in Russia’s Krasnodar region said a Ukrainian drone attack killed one person and injured three, with debris sparking a fire at a sea terminal. Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces struck an oil preparation and pumping station in Russia’s Volgograd region, as well as Russian-occupied areas in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia.

Separately, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had struck infrastructure deep inside Russia, including a military factory supplying components for drones and missiles.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant had been reconnected to the grid after repairs carried out under a localised ceasefire. The plant had been without off-site power for almost three days following damage to an electrical substation across the Dnipro River, forcing reliance on emergency diesel generators.

News.Az