Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz customs services forge co-op on information exchange

Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan's customs services are forging collaboration on information exchange, News.Az reports citing Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers agreed with the draft protocol on cooperation and information exchange between the customs services of Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

This protocol was signed between Kyrgyzstan's State Customs Service, under the Ministry of Finance, and Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee. It aims to facilitate the exchange of mutual trade statistics information, with provisions for minor adjustments.

"Consistent exchange of customs statistics data on mutual trade, as well as comparing and pinpointing causes of any differences, will improve the reliability of mutual trade customs statistics between states. This will positively influence the effectiveness of preventing, identifying, and restricting infractions of customs legislation," the report says.

It is also noted that the implementation of the project will be carried out by the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan.

The Commission will coordinate the activities of state bodies, local state administrations, and local self-government bodies on the implementation of the program.

A protocol on cooperation in exchanging information regarding mutual trade statistics was signed between the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan and the State Customs Service, operating under Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Finance. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubayev inked the agreement on April 24.

