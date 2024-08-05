Azerbaijani, Kyrgyz representatives discuss preparations for COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev has received a delegation led by Acting Minister of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan Azis Saparaliev, said the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

The meeting included an exchange of views on preparatory activities for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year.

News.Az