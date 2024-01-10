Azerbaijani largest producer of oil lubricants firs time starts exporting abroad

+ ↺ − 16 px

A resident of Azerbaijani Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park (SCIP) - ALCO LLC (the largest manufacturer of lubricants in the Caucasus) - for the first time started exporting lubricating oils, News.az reports citing the Azerbaijani Economic Zones Development Agency.

Morocco, Algeria, Colombia, Kenya, Nigeria, Yemen, Central African Republic, and the Dominican Republic are among the importing countries.

ALCO LLC sold a total of 46,000 tons of its products in 2023, more than 44,000 tons of which were exported to 35 countries worldwide.

SCIP celebrated its 12th anniversary at the end of 2023. It currently has 38 business entities, whose investments are estimated at nearly 6 billion manat or $3.52 billion.

