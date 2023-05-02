Azerbaijani lawmakers to attend PABSEC meetings

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by First Deputy Chair of the Milli Majlis, Head of the Law Policy and State-Building Committee Ali Huseynli will visit the city of Ankara on May 3 to attend the 30th Anniversary Summit of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, a PABSEC plenary session as well as the PABSEC Bureau and Standing Committee meetings, News.Az reports.

The delegation includes head of the PABSEC Azerbaijani delegation, MP Eldar Guliyev, parliamentary committee chairman Musa Guliyev and MPs Kamran Bayramov, Jala Ahmadova, Ramin Mammadov and Elshad Mirbashir oglu.

The meetings will feature discussions on topics such as “The 30th anniversary of the PABSEC: Common Geography, Common Vision and Future” and “The Role of Parliamentary Diplomacy in the Global Changes’ Dynamics: Development, Peace and Stability” and others.

During the meetings, the participants will also exchange views on other issues on the agenda, and make appropriate decisions.

The visit will end on May 5.

News.Az