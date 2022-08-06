Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani men’s team defeats Israel in 2022 Chess Olympiad

Azerbaijani men chess players have edged out Israel 3-1 in Round 7 of the 2022 Chess Olympiad in Chennai, News.Az reports.

The squad included Shahriyar Mammadyarov, Gadir Huseynov, Vasif Durarbayli and Nijat Abasov.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani women`s team lost to India 1,5:2,5.

The 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 is being held in India from July 28 to August 10. The Swiss system tournament features 11 rounds. The Olympiad witnesses a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.


