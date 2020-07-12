Azerbaijani MFA: All Armenian provocations will be suppressed

+ ↺ − 16 px

All Armenian provocations will be suppressed adequately suppressed, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday.

The statement came after the armed forces of Armenia attempted an attack using artillery mounts to seize positions on the Tovuz direction of the two countries’ border.

The attack by the enemy forces was suppressed by retaliatory measures. As a result of the fighting, two servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were killed and 5 others were wounded.

The Azerbaijani ministry noted that such provocative actions by the Armenian armed forces should be considered a continuation of recent actions and statements by this country’s leadership aimed at escalating tensions in the region.

“Armenia, which reflects the aggressive policy in its security strategy, clearly demonstrates that it serves the purpose of capturing new positions and escalating tensions instead of eliminating the consequences of the conflict and withdrawing its occupying forces from Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized borders.”

“Armenia’s provocation seriously overshadows the essence of the negotiations mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs regarding the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” said the statement.

With such provocative actions, Yerevan is trying to draw third countries into the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, said the Azerbaijani ministry, reiterating the international community’s clear position on Armenia’s aggressive policy.

“All responsibility for such provocative actions aimed at escalating the situation lies with Armenia,” the ministry added.

News.Az