Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia always opposed “all for all” principle in returning captives and hostages
- 30 Aug 2021 16:12
“Armenia always opposed “all for all” principle in returning captives and hostages,” said Leyla Abdullayeva, the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.
According to her, Azerbaijan has always taken the initiative of "all for all" in the returning of captives and hostages, however, Armenia has always opposed it.
