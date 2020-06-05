Azerbaijani MFA: Armenia may face severe consequences of its policy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia may face severe consequences of its policy, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.Az.

She made the remarks commenting on the statement voiced by Armenia’s Foreign Minister regarding “anti-Armenian sentiment” in Azerbaijan.

The spokesperson noted that the statements and the behavior that the Armenian leadership has been making and demonstrating recently need special commentaries.

“Instead of eliminating the consequences of the war unleashed by them, the Armenians keep making attempts to strengthen the occupation of the internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan, in violation of the rights of hundreds of thousands of internally displaced persons. Such attempts indicate that the Armenian leadership do not realize their responsibility, but are also indifferent to the future of their country and its population,” she said.

The international community’s unequivocal position condemning the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia that is responsible for the bloodshed in the region, the killing of innocent citizens, the violated rights of hundreds of thousands of people, a gross violation of international obligations, as well as the relevant decisions of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), do not give Armenia the moral right to speak about law and democracy,” Abdullayeva added.

The spokesperson stressed that when the Armenian side has no more arguments and nothing to say, Yerevan resorts to the topic of “anti-Armenian sentiment” in Azerbaijan.

“However, the leadership of the occupant country, which pretends not to see that the root of this contention between the two peoples of the region are groundless territorial claims and the aggressive policy of Armenia. This does not take any steps to eliminate the consequences of the hostility and conflict provoked by them, conducts a blind policy, far from reality, pragmatism and constructivism. Armenia may face serious consequences of its policy,” she said.

“If the Armenian leadership really thinks about peace and security in the region, it must withdraw the occupying forces from Azerbaijani territories and begin to prepare its population for peace. Political will must be demonstrated with concrete results achieved at the negotiating table, because the patience of Azerbaijan and international mediators is not unlimited.

News.Az