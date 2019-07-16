Azerbaijani MFA excludes Polish national’s name from list of undesirable people

+ ↺ − 16 px

Polish citizen Tomasz Poręba, who is currently serving as vice-president of the country’s Olympic Committee, has sent a letter to Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Forei

In his letter, Poręba emphasized his respect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, as well as to the rules and regulations in force in the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

He also stressed that this visit in no way shall give a meaning of his disrespect to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Poręba’s appeal was appropriately considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the list.

News.Az

