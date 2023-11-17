Azerbaijani MFA releases information on decision of International Court of Justice

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan took note of the decision on provisional measures of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) of November 17, 2023, in the case of Armenia against Azerbaijan concerning the Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (CERD), News.az reports.

"We welcome the Court’s ruling that has reconfirmed Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, rightfully rejecting Armenia’s request that challenged Azerbaijan’s long-acknowledged and internationally recognized sovereignty over Karabakh. It is also noteworthy that the Court has also rejected the baseless and ludicrous request on withdrawal of all military and law-enforcement personnel by Azerbaijan from its Karabakh region," the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan said.

The measures indicated by the Court acknowledges the already declared policy of the Government of Azerbaijan with respect to the Armenian residents of Karabakh. This includes the obligation to ensure all residents’ safety and security, regardless of national or ethnic origin. Azerbaijan has never forced the Armenian residents out of Karabakh and notwithstanding Azerbaijan’s call to stay, it was their decision to relocate to Armenia and other countries. Azerbaijan is committed to uphold the human rights of the Armenian residents of Karabakh on an equal basis with other citizens of Azerbaijan in line with its Constitution and relevant international obligations.

The fact that the Court ordered no measure related to the request by Armenia to facilitate the UN agencies access to the Karabakh region and cooperation with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is an acknowledgement of the openness and cooperation extended by Azerbaijan to this end, which essentially nullifies all the accusations against Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan protects private property, cultural sites and artifacts as well as registration documents in line with national legislation and international obligations. Therefore, Court’s non-indication in these areas is also an assertion of the measures Azerbaijan is taking.

The Court equally did not warrant Armenia’s request related to Azerbaijan’s investigative actions with regard to persons associated with the now-defunct illegal separatist regime who were detained by Azerbaijan in line with applicable articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, on charges of military aggression, inciting separatism, terrorist acts, etc. Azerbaijan expects that Armenia and all the other sides will cease their interference into the lawful investigative measures.

"Azerbaijan takes seriously its obligations under the CERD. We remain committed to upholding those obligations and the rights of all people under international law, and focused on a peaceful and prosperous region," said the ministry.

News.Az