Azerbaijani MFA responds to French President

"Interestingly, France, which presents itself as a defender of international law, has never criticized the gross violation of the norms and principles of international law in relation to Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing policy, the mass killings, and crimes against humanity carried out by Armenia against Azerbaijan.We would like once again to remind the French side that the just war waged by Azerbaijan on its sovereign territories under the norms and principles of international law was solely to end the Armenian occupation.At a time when real conditions for peace have been created in the region, we strongly condemn such provocative statements by France, which question Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over its territories, prepare Armenia for revanchism, and carry out the extensive militarization of this country.The attribution to Azerbaijan of France’s unsuccessful activities in its overseas territories, which are a manifestation of its insidious neo-colonial policy, attests to France’s erroneous policy. Instead of blaming other countries, it would be more useful for France to learn from its incompetent foreign policy.We demand France to cease its steps that do not serve peace, and undermine stability in the region," the Ministry official noted.Note that on January 6, 2025, during a speech at the ambassadors' conference, French President Emmanuel Macron stated that "Russia, in its relations with Armenia, has altered its alliance and supported Azerbaijan's actions." He also remarked that "France itself has, in recent months, been subjected to unacceptable interference and attacks by Azerbaijan in several overseas territories, particularly in New Caledonia. Azerbaijan, which fails to understand our defense of international law and Armenia, believes it resolves the issue in this way."

