Azerbaijani militaries attend regional international exercise “Birlestik-2024”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Regional international exercises “Birlestik-2024” kicked off in the Mangystau region, Kazakhstan, involving military forces of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, from July 8 to 17, the military contingents will prepare and conduct a joint operation to localize an armed conflict.“Approximately 4,000 military personnel and 700 pieces of military equipment are involved in the drills,” the information said.

News.Az