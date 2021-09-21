Azerbaijani military pilots perform their first flights at Teknofest-2021 (PHOTO)
- 21 Sep 2021 20:26
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 165369
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-military-pilots-perform-their-first-flights-at-teknofest-2021-photo Copied
The MiG-29 fighter of the Azerbaijan Air Force performed its first flight during the air show of the Teknofest-2021 festival held at Ataturk International Airport.
The Azerbaijani military pilot, performing a demonstration flight with complex aerobatic maneuvers at the festival, was greeted with respect by the viewers.
It should be noted that two MiG-29 fighters of the Azerbaijan Air Force will perform demonstration flights at different times during the festival, which will last until September 26.
News.Az