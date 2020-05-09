Azerbaijani military servicemen visit Great Patriotic War veterans

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the victory over fascism, Azerbaijani military services visited the Great Patriotic War veterans, the Defense Ministry reported Saturday.

Servicemen conveyed the defense minister’s congratulations to war veterans and on behalf of the ministry handed them postcards, a bouquets of flowers and a one-time monetary reward.

The soloists of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov performed patriotic war songs for the war veterans, who were visited personally.

War veterans expressed gratitude to the country's leadership and the Defense Ministry for their constant attention and care.

News.Az