Azerbaijani minister takes part in 2nd Caspian Economic Forum

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov attended the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The forum focused on the directions of action stemming from global calls for climate policy.

“We discussed the directions of action stemming from global calls for climate policy. Together with colleagues, we also highlighted the importance of strengthening the economic cooperation between the Caspian littoral countries, as well as the introduction of new concepts,” Jabbarov said on Twitter.

