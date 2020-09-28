Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian military command staff orders to use weapons against its soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the information received by the intelligence services, the Armenian military command staff installed the military posts on the roads between the occupied territories and Armenia, Colonel Vagif Dargahli, chief of the press service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense told News.Az.

“The aim is to prevent the population from fleeing in panic to Armenia and to detain Armenian soldiers fleeing from the army,” Dargahli added. “Following some reports, serious incidents with the use of weapons were registered at these posts, there are dead and wounded.”

News.Az