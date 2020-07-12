Azerbaijani MoD: Armenian military forced to retreat after suffering losses

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenian armed forces attempted an attack using artillery to capture Azerbaijan’s positions on the Tovuz direction of the state border.

As a result of the adequate measures taken, the enemy was struck and forced to retreat after suffering losses, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.

Two servicemen of the Azerbaijani army were killed and five others were wounded during the fighting.

The Defense Ministry’s leadership expresses condolences to the families of the martyred servicemen.

