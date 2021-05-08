Azerbaijani MoD issues press statement on 76th anniversary of Victory over fascism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense issued a press statement on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory over fascism.

The statement reads:

The 76th anniversary of the Victory over fascism is marked on May 9. Azerbaijan has made significant contributions to the victory over fascism in World War II, the horrific tragedy of the twentieth century. More than 600,000 of our sons and daughters were sent to the army, and more than 300,000 of our compatriots died in battles.



During the war, more than 130 Azerbaijani citizens were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union, more than 170,000 soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals. Military formations formed from Azerbaijani conscripts and volunteers fought heroically for hundreds of human settlements in the former USSR and took an active part in the liberation of many countries. The courage and bravery of our soldiers and officers is a true example of patriotism for the younger generation.



During the war, the Azerbaijani people also demonstrated perseverance in the rear. Baku oil played an invaluable role in the victory. The Azerbaijani people were particularly active in providing the army with food, uniform, military equipment, ammunition and other necessary supplies.



Our national leader Heydar Aliyev paid special attention to war veterans during all periods of his leadership. The moral rights of the war participants were restored by the decision of the great leader, and since 1994, Azerbaijan has been celebrating May 9 – Victory Day.

President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the policy of national leader Heydar Aliyev, keeps under personal control the care of war veterans and the resolution of issues of concern to them, as well as consistently implements measures to strengthen their social protection.

Unfortunately, in our modern world, there are still negative tendencies, such as the heroization of fascism the erection of monuments to those who served this ideology. The heroization of fascism is unacceptable and a disgrace to humanity.



The people of Azerbaijan, who have experienced the bitter consequences of Armenia's policy of aggression and genocide for 30 years, started the war on September 27, 2020, in response to the provocations and military aggression of Armenia. As a result of 44-day military operations, under the leadership of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, the victorious Azerbaijan Army liberated our lands from occupation and won a historic victory. By writing another heroic chronicle, the Azerbaijani people proved to the whole world that they are a victorious people, the rich tradition of statehood, military history of our great ancestors, the traditions of courage and bravery of our were further enriched.



As before, various events will be held in our country on the occasion of May 9 - Victory Day this year. In accordance with the Action Plan of the Ministry of Defense, meetings will be organized in military units and Military Academies. The Ministry of Defense will organize a laying of a wreath at the monument erected in the Beylagan region in memory of those who fought and died in World War II by a group of servicemen serving at the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center. Also, a solemn line-up of Russian peacekeeping forces temporarily deployed in Azerbaijani territories in accordance with the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, is planned in Khankendi.



We respectfully commemorate all our soldiers and officers who died in World War II and those who died as Shehids (Martyrs) for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country, wish them the mercy of Allah Almighty, and wish our veterans long life and good health.

News.Az

News.Az