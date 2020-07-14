Azerbaijani MoD: Positions, reserves in depths of enemy’s defense destroyed (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of July 13-14 and in the morning, fierce fighting continued in the direction of Tovuz district on the Azerbaijan-Armenia state border, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday.

The enemy’s military and combat equipment for various purposes, command post, reserves in the depths of defense, and its forces were destroyed as a result of punitive measures taken by the Azerbaijani armed forces to suppress the enemy’s activity.

News.Az