Azerbaijani MoD, State Committee for Religious Affairs hold joint events in military units

As part of the joint action plan for 2018 signed between the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense and the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, meetings were held in the formations and types of troops of the Azerbaijan Army.

During the meetings the speakers spoke about the activities carried out by the state in the preservation of national and spiritual values, the role of religion in the education of youth in the military-patriotic spirit, the causes that give rise to radicalism and ways to struggle it, the Ministry of Defense said Friday.

They also brought to the attention of the military personnel the features of the educational work that’s being done in this area.

After a joint view of the documentary film "Shahadat", produced by order of the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations, servicemen discussed the issues raised in the film and expressed their opinions and proposals.

News.Az

