Azerbaijani movie at Gold Movie Awards International Festival

The Azerbaijani movie "The Steppe Man" (Cholchu) has been nominated for Goddess Nike Award of the Gold Movie Awards Film Festival.

The ceremony will be held in London on January 11, AzerTag reports.

The Steppe Man has already taken part in over 17 international film festivals and forums, and received a number of awards.

The Steppe Man, a feature film shot by Azerbaijani film director Shamil Aliyev, has an exciting plot. It is about a young steppe man who lives far from the cities, closely communicating with nature. He is taught by his father Ulu all the tricks of the prairie life. Shortly after his father's death, a new chapter begins in his life as he meets a girl who came from the village. For him the acquaintance with her is a step into a large and therefore unknown life.

Creative work for the movie was done by script writer Vidadi Hasanov, director of photography Rafig Guliyev, production designers Rafig Nasirov and Ibrahim Khalil Aminov, composer Rauf Aliyev, and producers Mushvig Hatamov and Azer Guliyev.

The film stars Bahruz Vagifoglu, Vidadi Hasanov, Javidan Mammadov, Salome Demuria, Vusal Mehraliyev and others.

Steppe Man was presented at the XXI Open Film Festival of CIS countries, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, Kinoshock 2012 (Anapa, Russia), the VIII Eurasia International Film Festival (Almaty, Kazakhstan in 2012) and was awarded a diploma at the V International Film Festival Didor (Dushanbe, 2012). It was among the bidding entries at the XVI International Festival in Tallinn, Dark Nights (2012), was presented at the 35th Cairo International Film Festival (2012), the 13th Tbilisi International Film Festival (2012), the 24th Ankara International Film Festival (2013), and the International Film Forum "Golden Knight 2013" in Khabarovsk, Russia.

