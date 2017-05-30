Azerbaijani movie to be screened at International Film Festival Karlovy Vary

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Pomegranate Garden" movie by the Azerbaijani filmmakers will be screened at the International Film Festival Karlovy Vary, AzerTag reports.

The storyline is about an old man, who lives along with his grandson and daughter-in-law in the decrepit house amidst of the huge pomegranate garden. Sudden comeback of his wayward son has changed a gentle rhythm of their peaceful existence. Forgotten bitter memories have come back and even more, new issues have arrived along with him.

The director of the film is Ilgar Najafov. Scriptwriters are Asif Rustamov, Ilgar Najafov and Roelof Jan Minneboo (The Netherlands).

Operator-director is Aykhan Salar (Germany), animation director is Rafig Nasirov, executive producer Akif Aliyev, producer Mushfig Hatamov.

News.Az

