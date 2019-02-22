Azerbaijani MP: OSCE doesn't pay due attention to problems of IDPs, refugees

+ ↺ − 16 px

The OSCE does not pay due attention to the problems of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees, deputy chairperson of the Azerbaijani parliament, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE PA, Bahar Muradova said.

Muradova made the remarks at the OSCE PA winter session in Vienna.

"It is completely incomprehensible that this important aspect of post-conflict rehabilitation is not taken into account in OSCE’s activity,” she added.

“In terms of existing commitments related to IDPs and refugees, the OSCE and its corresponding executive structures must allocate enough funds for the activities aimed at solving the problems of this vulnerable group," Muradova said.

She stressed that in accordance with the OSCE corresponding documents and decisions, the organization is a key tool for resolving, as well as early warning and early actions for conflict prevention, crisis management, and post-conflict rehabilitation.

Regarding the participation of the illegal regime, created in the occupied Azerbaijani territories, in negotiations to resolve the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Muradova said that in accordance with the decision made at the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in 1999 (during that time Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe (CSCE)), Armenia and Azerbaijan were defined as parties to the conflict, while the Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as the interested parties.

"After Armenia withdraws troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, both communities will be able to take part in discussions on an equal basis," she added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az