Azerbaijani MPs congratulate President Ilham Aliyev on his jubilee

Azerbaijani MPs congratulated the country’s President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his 60th birthday anniversary, News.Az reports.

Opening a parliamentary session on Friday, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova noted that this meeting falls on a significant date - the president’s birthday.

She stressed that Azerbaijan, under the leadership of the president, who continues the political course of great leader Heydar Aliyev, has achieved great successes.

“Thanks to the successful policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan is recognized in the world as an area of political stability, global initiatives and tolerance. Azerbaijan has achieved successful and dynamic economic development,” the speaker said. “Investments have increased due to the cooperation platforms created by the leadership qualities and intense efforts of President Ilham Aliyev. The reforms carried out today ensure the sustainable and confident development of Azerbaijan. Thanks to the President, the Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, having achieved a historic victory, liberated its lands from occupation.”

Gafarova congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday and emphasized that a congratulatory letter was prepared on behalf of the parliamentarians to the head of state.

News.Az