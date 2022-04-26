Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MPs discuss annual report by Chamber of Accounts

An annual report by the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan was submitted for discussions at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Tuesday.

Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov is presenting the report on the chamber’s activities in 2021, a correspondent of News.Az reports.

MPs will later express their opinions after the report is presented.


