Azerbaijani MPs discuss annual report by Chamber of Accounts
- 26 Apr 2022 07:39
An annual report by the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan was submitted for discussions at a plenary session of the country’s parliament on Tuesday.
Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts Vugar Gulmammadov is presenting the report on the chamber’s activities in 2021, a correspondent of News.Az reports.
MPs will later express their opinions after the report is presented.