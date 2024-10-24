Azerbaijani MPs to observe elections in Georgia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis will observe the parliamentary elections in Georgia, said Parliament, News.Az reports.

Chair of the Parliament's Defence, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee, head of the working group on inter-parliamentary relations with Georgia Arzu Naghiyev, along with members of the Parliament Nizami Safarov, Kamaladdin Gafarov, Hikmat Mammadov, Elshan Musayev, Sahib Aliyev, Anar Mammadov, and Tural Ganjaliyev will visit the city of Tbilisi on October 26 to observe the parliamentary elections to be held in Georgia.The members of the Milli Majlis will assess the level of preparation for the Georgian parliamentary elections, familiarize themselves with the conditions created at the polling stations, and monitor the citizens' activity and the vote-counting process on election day.The MPs' visit will conclude on October 27.

