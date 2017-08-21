Azerbaijani mugham masters to give concert in New York

Azerbaijani mugham masters to give concert in New York

Azerbaijani People's Artist Alim Gasimov and his daughter Fargana Gasimova will give a concert at the Rose Theater in New York in October, AzerTag reports.

Joined by "Silk Road" ensemble and choreographer Mark Morris's dance group, the renowned mugham masters will present "Leyli and Majnun” in Azerbaijani language with English subtitles.

