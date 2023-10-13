Azerbaijani national football teams beats Estonia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani national football team played an away game against Estonia today in the qualifiers for EURO 2024, News.az reports.

Azerbaijan clinched a 2-0 victory in the match. Toral Bayramov netted in the 9th minute, while in the 4th minute of added time in the first half, Ramil Sheydayev calmly slotted home a penalty, sealing the final score.

Following this result, the Azerbaijani national team, with their points now at 4, has secured the fourth position. The Estonian national team, with one point, is currently in the last place.

The teams played to a 1-1 draw in the first match in Baku.

