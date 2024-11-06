Azerbaijani Naval Forces hold tactical drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Naval Forces held tactical exercise in line with the training plan for 2024.

A detachment of warships and marines of Naval Forces participated in the three-stage exercise, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. During the exercise, the skills of commanders and headquarters in organizing combat activities and managing forces in battle were improved, and the readiness of ships to fulfill combat tasks both alone and within tactical groups was checked.It should be noted that the main objective of the exercise is to suppress threats against our country, conduct combat operations to protect and defend the energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea and coordinate joint actions between naval tactical groups and special forces groups while performing relevant tasks in various conditions.

