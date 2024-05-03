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Tag:
Tactical Exercise
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Azerbaijan and Türkiye have launched the TurAz Eagle 2026 joint tactical flight exercise in Azerbaijan as part of ongoing military cooperation between the two countries.28 Apr 2026-14:22
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An Azerbaijani military unit has carried out a tactical exercise as part of the 2026 training plan.13 Jan 2026-10:59
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As part of the 2025 training plan, the Azerbaijan Army carried out a tactical exercise simulating real combat conditions, taking into account modern combat techniques and a new operational concept, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.08 Apr 2025-20:17
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Azerbaijani Naval Forces held tactical exercise in line with the training plan for 2024.06 Nov 2024-17:59
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A tactical-special exercise titled "Sudden attack on enemy facility at night" was conducted by the special forces units of the Combined Arms Army, News.Az reports via Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.28 Sep 2024-15:46
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First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, General-Colonel Karim Valiyev, embarked on a visit to Kazakhstan on August 23, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.23 Aug 2024-09:27
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As part of the 2024 training plan, Air Defense Units conducted a tactical-special exercise, said Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense.17 Aug 2024-14:16
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According to the training plan for 2024, the tactical-special exercise held in the Land Forces continues.05 Aug 2024-12:00
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According to the training plan of the Land Forces for 2024, tactical special exercise is conducted with artillery units, News.az reports citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defence.02 Aug 2024-16:26
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