Azerbaijani Navy conducts live-fire drills - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Navy conducted live-fire tactical drills focused on "Protection and Defense of Maritime Energy Infrastructure."

Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov attended the drill, visiting the Command and Control Post to monitor operations and receive updates from commanding officers on the progress at various stages, News.Az reports, citing the Defense Ministry.

The exercise involved combat, combat support, and auxiliary ships of the Naval Forces, alongside Naval Special Forces and Marine Corps units. Its main objective was to enhance the practical skills of commanding staff in making rapid decisions and effectively deploying forces under extreme conditions.

Activities conducted during the exercise included the protection of energy infrastructure in Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea, detection of temporary enemy bases along the coast and islands, and the neutralization of simulated terrorist groups through special operations. These operations were successfully executed in both daytime and nighttime scenarios.

The exercise also highlighted a high level of professionalism in search and rescue operations, including the evacuation of a distressed vessel.

Key areas of focus included ship handling under complex conditions, coordination among naval forces, and improving synchronization for joint operations.

Defence Minister Hasanov praised the personnel for their performance and the successful completion of assigned tasks, issuing further instructions to relevant units.

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

Photo: Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry

News.Az