Azerbaijani Navy sailors start visit to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sailors of the Azerbaijani Naval Forces embarked on a friendly visit to Iran on Friday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told APA.

The Azerbaijani sailors were welcomed by representatives of the Iranian Navy



The Azerbaijani sailors were then received by Vice-Admiral Ahmad Reza Bagheri, the commander of the Iranian Navy’s Northern Fleet.



The meeting focused on issues of enhancing the cooperation between the naval forces of the Caspian littoral countries and strengthening of friendly relations between the Iranian and Azerbaijani navies.



Captain 1st Rank Subhan Bakirov, a representative of the Azerbaijani Navy, in turn, expressed satisfaction with the first visit of Azerbaijani sailors to Iran. He expressed his confidence that this visit will promote the development of mutual trust and friendship between the Armed Forces of the two countries.



The Azerbaijani sailors are scheduled to attend a number of events and hold meetings during the visit.

News.Az

News.Az