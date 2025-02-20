Azerbaijani Navy’s marine infantry units stage drills – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Naval Forces’ Marine Infantry Units have conducted exercises.

After clarifying the planned actions, the units carried out measures against imaginary enemy’s ambushes, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.



In adverse weather conditions, in wooded and mountainous terrain, mobile groups advanced along the designated route within the time standard and successfully overcame ambushes. Additionally, tasks related to first aid and evacuation of the wounded were successfully fulfilled.



The tasks set during the exercise conducted using the experience gained in successful combat operations of the Azerbaijan Army and aimed at enhancing the military personnel’s endurance and practical skills, were fulfilled with high professionalism, and the goals set were fully achieved.

News.Az