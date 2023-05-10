Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price increases

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.30 per barrel on May 9, increasing by $0.04 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports. 

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan did not change and remained at the level of $76.76 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.
The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $50 per barrel, growing by $0.03 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, decreased by $0.11 compared to the previous price and made up $75.67 per barrel.


