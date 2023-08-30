Azerbaijani oil price exceeds $89

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price for Azerbaijani Azeri Light oil on CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on August 29 increased by $0.65 and amounted to $89.21 per barrel, News.Az reports.

The price of Azerbaijani Light on FOB base in the Turkish port of Ceyhan increased by $0.65 and amounted $88.2 per barrel.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline. The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $71.28 per barrel, up by $0.73 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Dated Brent oil, produced in the North Sea, increased by $0.63 compared to the previous price and made up $85.87 per barrel on August 29.

News.Az