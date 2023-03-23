Azerbaijani oil price jumps on world markets

+ ↺ − 16 px

The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta totaled $78.36 per barrel on March 22, increasing by $1.65 compared to the previous price, News.Az reports.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $75.63 per barrel, up by $1.42 compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $41.69 per barrel on March 22, growing by $1.48 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea, rose by $1.58 compared to the previous price and made up $75.36 per barrel.

