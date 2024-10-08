Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani oil price nears $83

Azerbaijani oil price nears $83

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil rose by $1.44, or 1.76%, reaching $82.91 per barrel in the global market.

In comparison, December futures for Brent crude are trading at $80.93 per barrel, News.Az reports.

For 2024, the average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget has been set at $75 per barrel.

Historically, the lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020, at $15.81, while the all-time high was $149.66 in July 2008.

