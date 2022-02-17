Azerbaijani oil price surpasses $100

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani oil price has increased on the world markets, News.Az reports.

The price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude oil rose $3.13 to trade at $100.76.

The price of Azerbaijani oil has exceeded $100 for the first time since September 2014.

The average oil price in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2022 was set at $50 a barrel.

The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

News.Az