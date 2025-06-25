Azerbaijani ombudsman holds talks with German federal commissioner

+ ↺ − 16 px

In Germany, Sabina Aliyeva, Azerbaijan’s Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), met with Lars Castellucci, the Federal Government Commissioner for Human Rights Policy and Humanitarian Assistance.

During the meeting, the Ombudsman provided detailed information about the work carried out to protect human rights and freedoms, including activities under the National Preventive Mechanism, efforts to safeguard the rights of persons with disabilities and children, access to information, ensuring equality, and preventing discrimination. She also highlighted recent amendments to the Constitutional Law that expanded the Ombudsman's mandate, News.Az reports citing local media.

Sabina Aliyeva spoke about the mine terrorism committed by Armenia in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, stressing that the existing mine threat poses a serious risk to people’s right to live in safety. She emphasized that women and children are among those affected, and that landmines hinder reconstruction efforts and prevent internally displaced persons from returning to their homes.

The Commissioner also noted that despite repeated appeals, accurate mine maps have not yet been handed over to Azerbaijan.

Sabina Aliyeva also raised the issue of nearly 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the First Karabakh War, noting that their fate remains unknown.

News.Az