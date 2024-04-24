Azerbaijani ombudsperson briefs UK ambassador on Armenian mine terror

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) Sabina Aliyeva has briefed the UK Ambassador Fergus Auld on the Armenian mine terror, said a source in the Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan.

Aliyeva stated that Armenia's landmines have caused substantial impediments to the safe return of former internally displaced individuals to the territories liberated from occupation.



She expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the United Kingdom for its assistance with demining activities in Azerbaijan.



The ombudsperson emphasized the importance of working with international organizations by discussing collaborations with foreign ombudspersons and national human rights agencies, as well as the signing of memoranda of understanding with many entities.



She stated that periodic reports are presented to the United Nations Human Rights Council as part of the Universal Periodic Review process.

Furthermore, Aliyeva informed about a series of significant international events hosted by Azerbaijan in recent years and engaged in discussions about prospects for cooperation within the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which Azerbaijan will host this year.

Meanwhile, after the second Karabakh war in 2020, 77 percent of the people who died from mine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10, 2020, 352 people have been victims of landmines in the liberated areas; over 60 of them lost their lives, and nearly 290 were injured.

News.Az