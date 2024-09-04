Azerbaijani Para swimmer reaches Paris 2024 final
Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei has progressed to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.Competing in the S12 category, Salei performed impressively in the 100-meter freestyle event, finishing 4th out of 15 athletes with a time of 54.21 seconds, which secured his spot in the final, News.Az reports.
In addition to his freestyle performance, Salei also won a silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke event.
Azerbaijan currently ranks 22nd in the Paris 2024 medal standings with three gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.