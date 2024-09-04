Azerbaijani Para swimmer reaches Paris 2024 final

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani swimmer Raman Salei has progressed to the final of the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Competing in the S12 category, Salei performed impressively in the 100-meter freestyle event, finishing 4th out of 15 athletes with a time of 54.21 seconds, which secured his spot in the final, News.Az reports.In addition to his freestyle performance, Salei also won a silver medal in the 100-meter backstroke event.Azerbaijan currently ranks 22nd in the Paris 2024 medal standings with three gold, one silver, and one bronze medals.

News.Az