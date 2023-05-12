Azerbaijani Para swimmer Roman Saley shatters world record in Germany

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Para swimmer, three-time Paralympic champion Roman Saley has broken the world record at the qualifying round of the Citi Para Swimming World Series 2023 in Berlin, Germany, News.az reports.

He advanced to the final of the competition after finishing first with a time of 1:58.36 in the men`s 200m freestyle event.

Roman Saley also reached the finals in the 100m butterfly event.

Another Azerbaijani Paralympic swimmer Vali Israfilov qualified to the final in the 100m breaststroke event as well.

News.Az