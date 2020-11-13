Azerbaijani parliament creates commission to prepare appeal to Victorious Commander-in-Chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Parliament has created a commission to prepare an appeal to the President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the nation.

First Vice-Speaker Ali Huseynli was appointed chairman of the commission. MPs Nizami Jafarov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Erkin Gadirli and Nigar Arpadarai were appointed members of the commission.

News.Az