Azerbaijani parliament creates commission to prepare appeal to Victorious Commander-in-Chief
Azerbaijan’s Parliament has created a commission to prepare an appeal to the President, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev and the nation.
First Vice-Speaker Ali Huseynli was appointed chairman of the commission. MPs Nizami Jafarov, Tural Ganjaliyev, Erkin Gadirli and Nigar Arpadarai were appointed members of the commission.