Azerbaijani parliament holds special session marking 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

A special session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) of Azerbaijan dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev kicked off, News.Az reports.

The session is attended by the heads of parliaments from a number of countries and other foreign guests.

The event participants first visited the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor in Baku.

Welcoming the participants, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova declared the meeting open.

Gafarova said that 228 foreign delegates are taking part in the meeting, including the chairmen of parliaments from 12 countries, deputy chairmen of parliaments from 15 countries, and representatives of 4 international organizations.

