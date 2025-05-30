Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani parliament ratifies visa-free travel agreement with China

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijani parliament ratifies visa-free travel agreement with China
Photo: VCG

Azerbaijan’s Parliament on Friday approved an agreement on mutual visa exemption between Azerbaijan and China, marking a significant step in bilateral relations between the two nations.

The draft law was presented during a plenary session of the Milli Majlis (Parliament) on Thursday, News.Az reports, citing local media

The agreement allows citizens of both Azerbaijan and China holding regular passports to travel visa-free to each other's countries for up to 30 days per visit, and no more than 90 days within a 180-day period. It is applicable solely to short-term visits.

Importantly, the agreement is set for an indefinite duration, reflecting a long-term commitment to easing travel and enhancing people-to-people exchanges.

Following discussions, the draft was adopted in a single reading through a parliamentary vote.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      