Azerbaijani parliament sends letter of protest to Czech Republic

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the 24th of May, the head of the Milli Majlis Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with the Czech Republic, Elnur Allahverdiyev, sent a letter of protest on behalf of the Group Members to the members of the Czech Republic-Azerbaijan Interparliamentary Friendship Group of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, News.az reports.

The letter states that the remarks made by the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Parliament, Jan Bartošek, during a meeting with the Ambassador of Armenia, Ashot Hovakimyan, caused deep regret among the Members of the Azerbaijan-Czechia Interparliamentary Relations Working Group of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan.It is noted that the one-sided comments made by Jan Bartošek not only do not reflect the truth but also contradict the spirit of friendship and cooperation that has emerged and proved itself in recent years between the parliaments of Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic. It is also pointed out that Mr. Bartošek seems to be unaware of the true reasons for the history of the past conflict, as well as the new realities that have emerged in the region in the last 3 years and the peace agenda between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The remarks of the Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the friendly country of Mr. Bartošek undermine healthy cooperation and friendly relations between our countries.The letter states: ‘The Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations with the Czech Republic informs Mr. Bartošek that 20% of the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan remained occupied by Armenia for 30 years. During that period, Armenia had plundered and destroyed settlements belonging to Azerbaijanis, annihilated and falsified historical and architectural monuments, and desecrated religious sites belonging to Azerbaijan. The entire world, including Armenia itself and Mr. Bartošek’s own country, the Czech Republic, have recognised this territory as an integral part of Azerbaijan. In such circumstances, the open disregard by the Deputy Chairman of the official position of his own state on this issue or the deliberate distortion of facts is bewildering and deeply regrettable to us.’It is indicated in the letter that the Members of the Milli Majlis Working Group on Interparliamentary Relations-Czechia deplore the statement made by Mr Bartošek and hoe that he will correct the political error he has made.In conclusion, the letter contains a request that the viewpoint of the Working Group should be communicated to the leadership of the Chamber of Deputies of the parliament of Czechia.

News.Az