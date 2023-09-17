Azerbaijani parliament speaker meets with Cuban counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part her working visit to the Republic of Cuba, Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova has met with President of the National Assembly of People’s Power Juan Esteban Lazo Hernández, News.Az reports.

Hernández welcomed the Azerbaijani Speaker warmly and thanked her for her participation in the G77+China Summit in Cuba.

He touched upon friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Cuba and mentioned warm welcome showed to Cuban Vice President Salvador Antonio Valdes Mesa during his visit to Azerbaijan this year. According to him, the number of official visits from Cuba to Azerbaijan has increased in recent years. Hernández highlighted his country's appreciation of Azerbaijan's support for Cuba within international organizations.

Mentioning the centenary of Heydar Aliyev celebrated in Azerbaijan this year, Hernández recalled the friendly ties between the Great Leader and former Cuban leader Fidel Castro. Cuban students who studied in Azerbaijan in 1970-80s were mentioned as well as another token of the friendship between our peoples.

Hernandez said the Cuban Government is interested in developing relations with Azerbaijan, especially as there is a great potential here including fine opportunities for co-operation in health care, agriculture and other areas.

Expressing gratitude for the hospitality she had received, Speaker of the Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova emphasised the importance of the summit held in Cuba, adding that the G77 is an important platform for promoting multilateral co-operation and mutual support among the member states of the Group. Mrs Gafarova also expressed confidence that her visit to Havana would serve to strengthen friendship between the countries and peoples further.

Gafarova pointed out that Azerbaijan and Cuba always support each other within international organizations in general and in the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement in particular. According to her, Cuba has always voted for the initiatives of Azerbaijan as the NAM Chair.

Saying then that the parliaments, too, played a role of their own in the progress of inter-state relations, Sahiba Gafarova added that the intensifying contacts between the friendship groups, reciprocal visits and a regular dialogue serve as a bridge between the two legislative assemblies.

Hernández was informed of the current situation in the region, Azerbaijan’s peace initiatives and Armenia’s military-political provocations. The head of the Cuban Parliament said that he is aware of the situation in the region and that it was important to restore peace and stability there.

News.Az